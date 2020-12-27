Garlicoin 1-Day Volume Tops $127.00 (GRLC)

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Garlicoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinFalcon, Nanex and Trade Satoshi. Over the last seven days, Garlicoin has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. Garlicoin has a market cap of $255,848.74 and approximately $127.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Garlicoin Profile

Garlicoin is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 61,527,100 coins. The official website for Garlicoin is garlicoin.io. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Garlicoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CoinFalcon, Nanex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Garlicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Garlicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

