Gems (GEM) Price Up 4.4% Over Last Week

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Gems has a total market capitalization of $194,461.73 and approximately $2,723.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gems has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. One Gems token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00040698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006149 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003733 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00030968 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.77 or 0.00278685 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003726 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00014868 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Gems Token Profile

Gems (GEM) is a token. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,198,291,896 tokens. The official website for Gems is gems.org . The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol

Buying and Selling Gems

Gems can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

