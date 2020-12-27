GenesisX (XGS) Price Tops $0.0016 on Major Exchanges

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. In the last week, GenesisX has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar. One GenesisX coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. GenesisX has a market capitalization of $17,792.03 and approximately $45.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bettex Coin (BTXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000065 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About GenesisX

GenesisX (CRYPTO:XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,046,712 coins. The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GenesisX Coin Trading

GenesisX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

