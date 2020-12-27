Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
GEVO has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Gevo in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Gevo in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gevo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gevo presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.92.
Shares of Gevo stock opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. Gevo has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 3.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average is $1.12.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Gevo by 179.4% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 30,737 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 19,737 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Gevo during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gevo by 534.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 104,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 88,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gevo during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Gevo Company Profile
Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. The company uses low-carbon renewable-resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes.
