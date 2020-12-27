Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

GEVO has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Gevo in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Gevo in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gevo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gevo presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.92.

Shares of Gevo stock opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. Gevo has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 3.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average is $1.12.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 33.39% and a negative net margin of 243.40%. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gevo will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Gevo by 179.4% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 30,737 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 19,737 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Gevo during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gevo by 534.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 104,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 88,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gevo during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. The company uses low-carbon renewable-resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes.

