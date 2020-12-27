Global X Guru Index ETF (NYSEARCA:GURU) Shares Down 0.4%

Global X Guru Index ETF (NYSEARCA:GURU) was down 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $44.77 and last traded at $44.81. Approximately 1,548 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 5,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.99.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.40.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Guru Index ETF stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Global X Guru Index ETF (NYSEARCA:GURU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000. Raymond James & Associates owned about 1.11% of Global X Guru Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

