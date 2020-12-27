Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.80.

Several research firms have recently commented on GDEN. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDEN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 50.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 37,939 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 4.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 440,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 20,444 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 2,832.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 387,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 373,923 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 19.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GDEN traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.16. 36,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,195. Golden Entertainment has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $21.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.32 and a 200 day moving average of $13.03.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.46. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 17.22% and a negative return on equity of 43.76%. Research analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

