Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.44.

Several research firms have issued reports on GSBD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

In related news, Director Carlos E. Evans acquired 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.71 per share, for a total transaction of $49,880.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,284.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSBD. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 409,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after buying an additional 192,424 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $457,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $415,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 473,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,117,000 after purchasing an additional 24,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 462.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 22,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSBD stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.29. 124,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,585. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.25 and its 200 day moving average is $16.37. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $22.50.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $31.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.91%.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

