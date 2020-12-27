Golem One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.80 Million (GNT)

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 27th. Golem has a total market capitalization of $72.85 million and approximately $2.80 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golem token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000403 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Golem has traded down 7.3% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00041645 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005147 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000211 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003637 BTC.
- Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.31 or 0.00280535 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00029417 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003629 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00014573 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $555.18 or 0.02014569 BTC.
Golem Token Profile
Buying and Selling Golem
Golem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Golem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.