Golem One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.80 Million (GNT)

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 27th. Golem has a total market capitalization of $72.85 million and approximately $2.80 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golem token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000403 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Golem has traded down 7.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Golem alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00041645 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005147 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003637 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.31 or 0.00280535 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00029417 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003629 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00014573 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $555.18 or 0.02014569 BTC.

Golem Token Profile

Golem is a token. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 662,261,619 tokens and its circulating supply is 656,711,619 tokens. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net . The official website for Golem is golem.network

Buying and Selling Golem

Golem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Golem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.