GravityCoin (GXX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $77,452.18

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One GravityCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0156 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded up 33.1% against the U.S. dollar. GravityCoin has a market cap of $77,452.18 and $1,123.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003756 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00126868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00020039 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.21 or 0.00192586 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.28 or 0.00632819 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.22 or 0.00327987 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00057492 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00087863 BTC.

GravityCoin Coin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 4,972,782 coins. GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

GravityCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

