Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company which owned directly all of the stock of Great Southern Bank and other non-banking subsidiaries. “

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised Great Southern Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised Great Southern Bancorp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Great Southern Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.50.

NASDAQ:GSBC opened at $50.00 on Wednesday. Great Southern Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.23 and a 12 month high of $63.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $692.20 million, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.00.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $53.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.47 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 23.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.46%.

In other news, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $28,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $73,255. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $914,000. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 14,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 59,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 145,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after acquiring an additional 57,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.