Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 36,882 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 911,002 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,882 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $42,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PHM. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in PulteGroup by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 2,060,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,229 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 100.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,180,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,658,000 after buying an additional 1,091,163 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter worth $29,220,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter worth $37,245,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,885,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,059,381,000 after buying an additional 708,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on PHM shares. UBS Group started coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Truist upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. 140166 upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PulteGroup from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

NYSE PHM opened at $45.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.36. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $49.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.49 per share, with a total value of $207,450.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,856.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.