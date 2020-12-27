Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 9,208 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,208 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.11% of Synopsys worth $36,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,257,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,166,000 after acquiring an additional 163,146 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,705 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,169,312. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total value of $521,439.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,374.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,204 shares of company stock valued at $10,807,224 in the last ninety days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $256.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a PE ratio of 63.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.90 and a 52-week high of $260.26.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 17.88%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $228.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Mizuho restated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.64.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

