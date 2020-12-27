Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328,579 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 12,572 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $54,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing by 24.4% in the second quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 79.5% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 569 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 3.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,513,496 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $460,724,000 after buying an additional 79,527 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 5.2% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the second quarter worth about $825,000. 47.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on The Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. CSFB upped their price objective on The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.28.

Shares of BA opened at $217.15 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $349.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $210.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.34. The firm has a market cap of $122.59 billion, a PE ratio of -27.52 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

