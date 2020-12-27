Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $38.34 Million Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 235,685 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,960 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Square were worth $38,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Square by 123.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the third quarter worth $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Square by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the third quarter worth $41,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $43,472,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 279,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,753,641.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.99, for a total value of $1,899,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 423,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,492,113.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,144,166 shares of company stock valued at $227,984,571 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQ opened at $228.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 368.19 and a beta of 2.68. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $243.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $206.10 and its 200-day moving average is $157.91.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SQ. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Square from $141.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Square from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.33.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

