Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 17,766 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.13% of KLA worth $40,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 6.6% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,535,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of KLA by 116.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 992,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,267,000 after buying an additional 534,158 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 6.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 883,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,139,000 after buying an additional 52,922 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 0.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 762,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,636,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 91.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 552,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,910,000 after buying an additional 263,710 shares during the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of KLA from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $246.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of KLA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.67.

KLA stock opened at $259.08 on Friday. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $110.19 and a twelve month high of $268.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $806,383.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,448.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

