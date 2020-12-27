Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 45,711 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 643,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 45,711 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.08% of Dominion Energy worth $50,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth about $38,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 161.6% during the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D stock opened at $74.23 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.66. The company has a market cap of $60.56 billion, a PE ratio of -3,711.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.31.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

D has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.61.

In other Dominion Energy news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $4,074,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 978,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,703,657.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock worth $11,882,000 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

