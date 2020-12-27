Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.93

Shares of Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.93 and traded as low as $0.66. Greystone Logistics shares last traded at $0.97, with a volume of 42,320 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Greystone Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.57 million during the quarter. Greystone Logistics had a return on equity of 72.50% and a net margin of 6.70%.

Greystone Logistics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GLGI)

Greystone Logistics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets plastic pallets and pelletized recycled plastic resins. It offers rackable, can, nestable, display, monoblock, half-barrel and slim keg stackable, drum, and mid duty pallets. The company also offers tolling services. It sells its pallets directly, as well as through a network of independent contractor distributors.

