Grid+ 1-Day Volume Tops $93,962.00 (GRID)

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. Grid+ has a total market capitalization of $7.00 million and approximately $93,962.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grid+ token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000651 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Grid+ has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00044764 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00005237 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003658 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.95 or 0.00284431 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00030015 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003650 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00014766 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $559.00 or 0.02039779 BTC.

Grid+ Profile

Grid+ (GRID) is a token. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 tokens. Grid+’s official website is gridplus.io . The official message board for Grid+ is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86 . Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Grid+

Grid+ can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grid+ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grid+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

