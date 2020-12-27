GridCoin Market Cap Reaches $5.46 Million (GRC)

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 28% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One GridCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. GridCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.46 million and approximately $3,386.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GridCoin has traded up 45.3% against the dollar.

GridCoin Profile

GRC is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 16th, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 441,387,575 coins and its circulating supply is 410,734,543 coins. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GridCoin is www.gridcoin.us. The official message board for GridCoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GridCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GridCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GridCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

