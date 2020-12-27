Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) shares rose 6.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $2.10. Approximately 323 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 15,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Grupo Bimbo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average is $1.87.

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. The company offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns and rolls, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks, confectionery products, pastries, and other products.

