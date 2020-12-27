H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.52

H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.52 and traded as high as $1.65. H2O Innovation shares last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 24,195 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HEOFF shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of H2O Innovation in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. Desjardins started coverage on shares of H2O Innovation in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of H2O Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.10. The company has a market cap of $125.38 million, a PE ratio of -80.00 and a beta of 0.70.

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. H2O Innovation had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $26.27 million during the quarter.

About H2O Innovation

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

