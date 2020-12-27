Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $65.05

Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.05 and traded as low as $64.42. Hailiang Education Group shares last traded at $65.50, with a volume of 3,405 shares.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Hailiang Education Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Get Hailiang Education Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.05 and its 200 day moving average is $53.47.

Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.97 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hailiang Education Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG) by 235.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Hailiang Education Group were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Hailiang Education Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HLG)

Hailiang Education Group Inc provides K-12 educational services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates 9 affiliated schools; and 28 managed schools. It also offers management consulting, educational training and logistic, overseas study consulting, hotel management, study trip, transportation, branding, academic management, education resources, school culture, admission, finance, human resources, procurement, IT, internal audit, and property management services, as well as after-school enrichment program.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Hailiang Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hailiang Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.