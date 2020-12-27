Handshake (HNS) Trading 5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Handshake coin can currently be bought for $0.0979 or 0.00000364 BTC on popular exchanges. Handshake has a market capitalization of $33.67 million and $583,885.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Handshake has traded 5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,874.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $643.26 or 0.02393531 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.56 or 0.00496959 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.00 or 0.01224175 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.27 or 0.00629846 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005051 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.16 or 0.00249889 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00021833 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Handshake Profile

HNS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake ‘s total supply is 344,023,135 coins. Handshake ‘s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake ‘s official Twitter account is @HNS . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org

Handshake Coin Trading

Handshake can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

