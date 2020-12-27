Harmony Reaches Market Cap of $40.64 Million (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Over the last seven days, Harmony has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One Harmony token can now be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including Binance and Binance DEX. Harmony has a total market cap of $40.64 million and $4.32 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Harmony alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00045661 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00005089 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003841 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.69 or 0.00293890 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00029372 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003835 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00015384 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Harmony Profile

Harmony (ONE) is a token. Its launch date was September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,234,250,415 tokens. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one

Buying and Selling Harmony

Harmony can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Harmony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harmony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.