Haven Protocol Trading Down 1.3% This Week (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 26th. In the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $43.29 million and approximately $352,457.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for $3.05 or 0.00011463 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,590.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $645.93 or 0.02429140 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.82 or 0.00507025 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.79 or 0.01277832 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.80 or 0.00634802 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005098 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.57 or 0.00254091 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00022208 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000110 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,201,584 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

