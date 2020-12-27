Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 13,064 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.33% of Haynes International worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Haynes International by 241.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Haynes International by 213.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Haynes International by 146.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 6,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Haynes International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on HAYN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Haynes International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Haynes International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Sidoti dropped their target price on shares of Haynes International from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.67.

Haynes International stock opened at $24.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.78. The company has a market cap of $314.41 million, a P/E ratio of -47.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.20 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Haynes International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $36.02.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $79.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.60 million. Haynes International had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. On average, analysts expect that Haynes International, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -166.04%.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

