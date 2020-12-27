Head-To-Head Analysis: BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) and JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS)

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) and JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get BE Semiconductor Industries alerts:

57.5% of JinkoSolar shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of BE Semiconductor Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares BE Semiconductor Industries and JinkoSolar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BE Semiconductor Industries $398.98 million 11.80 $91.08 million N/A N/A JinkoSolar $4.27 billion 0.74 $129.09 million $2.79 25.88

JinkoSolar has higher revenue and earnings than BE Semiconductor Industries.

Risk and Volatility

BE Semiconductor Industries has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JinkoSolar has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries and JinkoSolar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BE Semiconductor Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00 JinkoSolar 2 1 3 0 2.17

BE Semiconductor Industries currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential downside of 48.96%. JinkoSolar has a consensus price target of $32.63, suggesting a potential downside of 54.82%. Given BE Semiconductor Industries’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BE Semiconductor Industries is more favorable than JinkoSolar.

Profitability

This table compares BE Semiconductor Industries and JinkoSolar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BE Semiconductor Industries 29.19% 41.83% 17.67% JinkoSolar 2.75% 7.53% 1.99%

Summary

BE Semiconductor Industries beats JinkoSolar on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BE Semiconductor Industries

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chips, multi chips, multi modules, flip chips, TCBs, FOWLP and hybrid die bonding systems, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment comprising conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems. Its principal products also comprise plating equipment consisting of tin, copper, and precious metal plating systems, as well as related process chemicals; and tooling, conversion kits, spare parts, and other services. The company provides its products primarily to chip manufacturers, assembly subcontractors, and electronics and industrial companies. BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duiven, the Netherlands.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects. The company sells its products to distributors, project developers, and system integrators; and utility, commercial, and residential customers under the JinkoSolar brand, as well as on an original equipment manufacturer basis. As of December 31, 2019, it had an integrated annual capacity of 15.0 gigawatt (GW) for silicon wafers, including 11.5 GW for mono wafers; 10.6 GW for solar cells; and 16.0 GW for solar modules. The company has operations in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, and internationally. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Shangrao, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.