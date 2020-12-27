Head-To-Head Analysis: Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) vs. MediGreen (OTCMKTS:RFMK)

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) and MediGreen (OTCMKTS:RFMK) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Triton International has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MediGreen has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Triton International and MediGreen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triton International 0 0 3 0 3.00 MediGreen 0 0 0 0 N/A

Triton International currently has a consensus target price of $51.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.76%. Given Triton International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Triton International is more favorable than MediGreen.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Triton International and MediGreen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triton International $1.35 billion 2.43 $352.69 million $4.57 10.45 MediGreen N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Triton International has higher revenue and earnings than MediGreen.

Profitability

This table compares Triton International and MediGreen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triton International 24.21% 15.53% 3.25% MediGreen N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.5% of Triton International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Triton International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of MediGreen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Triton International beats MediGreen on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services. As of December 31, 2019, its total fleet consisted of 3.6 million containers and chassis representing 6.1 million twenty-foot equivalent units or 6.9 million cost equivalent units. The company also purchases containers from shipping line customers and other sellers, and resells these containers to container retailers and users. It operates in Asia, Europe, the Americas, Bermuda, and internationally. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

MediGreen Company Profile

Rapid Fire Marketing, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of vapor inhalers. It offers cumulus vapor inhalers, pocket puffer dry herbal vaporizer, and electronic cigarettes. The company was founded by Joseph T. Kaminski in 1989 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

