Head-To-Head Comparison: Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) and Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF)

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) and Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.0% of Par Pacific shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Par Pacific shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Par Pacific and Sundance Energy Australia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Par Pacific $5.40 billion 0.13 $40.81 million $1.79 7.51 Sundance Energy Australia $164.93 million 0.06 -$28.14 million N/A N/A

Par Pacific has higher revenue and earnings than Sundance Energy Australia.

Volatility & Risk

Par Pacific has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sundance Energy Australia has a beta of 3.96, indicating that its share price is 296% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Par Pacific and Sundance Energy Australia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Par Pacific 0 1 0 0 2.00 Sundance Energy Australia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Par Pacific presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.17%. Given Par Pacific’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Par Pacific is more favorable than Sundance Energy Australia.

Profitability

This table compares Par Pacific and Sundance Energy Australia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Par Pacific -6.89% -11.40% -2.41% Sundance Energy Australia 24.02% 13.45% 6.16%

Summary

Par Pacific beats Sundance Energy Australia on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota. The Retail segment operates retail outlets, which sell gasoline, diesel, and retail merchandise in the island of Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, and Kauai. It operates 124 outlets under the Hele, 76, nomnom, Cenex, and Zip Trip brand names in Hawaii, Washington, and Idaho. The Logistics segment owns and operates terminals, pipelines, a single-point mooring, and trucking operations to distribute refined products throughout the island of Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, Molokai, and Kauai. It also owns and operates a crude oil pipeline gathering system, a refined products pipeline, and storage facilities and loading racks in Wyoming; and a jet fuel storage facility and pipeline that serves Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota. In addition, this segment owns and operates a marine terminal, a unit train-capable rail loading terminal, storage facilities, a truck rack, and a proprietary pipeline that serves McChord Air Force Base in Washington. The company was formerly known as Par Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. in October 2015. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Sundance Energy Australia Company Profile

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

