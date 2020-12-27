Head-To-Head Contrast: Bimini Capital Management (OTCMKTS:BMNM) and Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT)

Bimini Capital Management (OTCMKTS:BMNM) and Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Bimini Capital Management and Hunt Companies Finance Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bimini Capital Management -37.81% -15.33% -2.58% Hunt Companies Finance Trust 21.24% 7.51% 1.30%

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Bimini Capital Management and Hunt Companies Finance Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bimini Capital Management 0 0 0 0 N/A Hunt Companies Finance Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bimini Capital Management and Hunt Companies Finance Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bimini Capital Management $10.06 million 1.38 $13.30 million N/A N/A Hunt Companies Finance Trust $39.06 million 2.21 $6.25 million $0.32 10.81

Bimini Capital Management has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hunt Companies Finance Trust.

Risk and Volatility

Bimini Capital Management has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hunt Companies Finance Trust has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.2% of Hunt Companies Finance Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.3% of Bimini Capital Management shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Hunt Companies Finance Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hunt Companies Finance Trust beats Bimini Capital Management on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bimini Capital Management

Bimini Capital Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the asset management business in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management and Investment Portfolio. It offers investment advisory services; invests in shares; and administers business activities and day-to-day operations, as well as invests in residential mortgage-backed securities. The company was formerly known as Opteum Inc. and changed its name to Bimini Capital Management, Inc. in September 2007. Bimini Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Vero Beach, Florida.

About Hunt Companies Finance Trust

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate debt investments in the United States. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other commercial real estate, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other commercial real estate debt instruments. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Five Oaks Investment Corp. and changed its name to Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. in May 2018. Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

