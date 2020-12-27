Head to Head Contrast: Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) vs. Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY)

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) and Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.3% of Drive Shack shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Luckin Coffee shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Drive Shack shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Drive Shack and Luckin Coffee, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Drive Shack 0 0 4 0 3.00 Luckin Coffee 0 1 2 0 2.67

Drive Shack presently has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 60.71%. Luckin Coffee has a consensus target price of $46.00, suggesting a potential upside of 506.06%. Given Luckin Coffee’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Luckin Coffee is more favorable than Drive Shack.

Risk & Volatility

Drive Shack has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luckin Coffee has a beta of -0.98, indicating that its share price is 198% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Drive Shack and Luckin Coffee’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Drive Shack $272.06 million 0.69 -$54.85 million ($0.84) -3.33 Luckin Coffee $125.27 million 14.26 -$241.26 million N/A N/A

Drive Shack has higher revenue and earnings than Luckin Coffee.

Profitability

This table compares Drive Shack and Luckin Coffee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Drive Shack -35.24% -480.82% -16.96% Luckin Coffee N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Drive Shack beats Luckin Coffee on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Drive Shack

Drive Shack Inc. owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venue business. It operates through Entertainment Golf Venues and Traditional Golf Properties segments. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates entertainment golf venues in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and West Palm Beach, Florida. Its entertainment golf venues offer sports and social entertainment services with gaming and golf technology, a chef-inspired menu, and craft cocktails, as well as social events. The Traditional Golf Properties segment owns and operates golf properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it owned, leased, or managed 59 properties in 9 states. Drive Shack Inc. also invests in loans and securities. The company was formerly known as Newcastle Investment Corp. and changed its name to Drive Shack Inc. in December 2016. Drive Shack Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Luckin Coffee

Luckin Coffee Inc. engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process. As of March 31, 2019, it operated 2,370 stores, including 2,163 pick-up stores, 109 relax stores, and 98 delivery kitchens in 28 cities in the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.

