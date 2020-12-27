Head to Head Survey: Point to Point Methodics (OTCMKTS:PPMH) versus Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Point to Point Methodics (OTCMKTS:PPMH) and Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Point to Point Methodics and Fortinet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Point to Point Methodics $140,000.00 9.43 -$150,000.00 N/A N/A Fortinet $2.16 billion 11.28 $326.50 million $1.91 78.42

Fortinet has higher revenue and earnings than Point to Point Methodics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Point to Point Methodics and Fortinet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Point to Point Methodics 0 0 0 0 N/A Fortinet 2 13 11 0 2.35

Fortinet has a consensus target price of $133.86, indicating a potential downside of 10.63%. Given Fortinet’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fortinet is more favorable than Point to Point Methodics.

Profitability

This table compares Point to Point Methodics and Fortinet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Point to Point Methodics N/A N/A N/A Fortinet 18.50% 48.30% 10.74%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.6% of Fortinet shares are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of Fortinet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Point to Point Methodics has a beta of -28.61, indicating that its stock price is 2,961% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fortinet has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fortinet beats Point to Point Methodics on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Point to Point Methodics

Point To Point Methodics Inc. owns and operates entities of technology sectors which include mobile hardware solutions, business intelligence and predictive analysis, social media, navigation systems and game applications. It offers solutions for government entities, consumers, retail centers, financial markets, schools and individuals. Point To Point Methodics Inc., formerly known as Platinum Pari-Mutuel Holdings, Inc., is based in TN, United States.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc. provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration. The company also provides FortiSwitch product family that offers secure switching solutions for connecting customers end devices; FortiAP product family, which provides secure wireless networking solutions; FortiExtender appliance provides a WAN connection to its FortiGate products; FortiAnalyzer product family, which offers centralized network logging, analyzing, and reporting solutions; and FortiManager product family that provides central and scalable management solution for its FortiGate products. It offers FortiWeb product family provides web application firewall solutions; FortiMail product family that secure email gateway solutions; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions, as well as FortiToken and FortiAuthenticator product families for multi-factor authentication to safeguard systems, assets, and data; and FortiNAC product family to implement zero trust network access strategies. The company provides security subscription, technical support, professional, and training services. It sells its security solutions to channel partners and directly to various customers in telecommunications, technology, government, financial services, education, retail, manufacturing, and healthcare industries. Fortinet, Inc. provides its products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

