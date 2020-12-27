HEROcoin (PLAY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $74,779.00

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 26.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 27th. One HEROcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin and CoinBene. HEROcoin has a market cap of $411,451.24 and approximately $74,779.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded 33.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003722 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00127198 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00019499 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.59 or 0.00632608 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00155603 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.89 or 0.00327863 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00057396 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00084647 BTC.

HEROcoin Token Profile

HEROcoin’s launch date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,957,035 tokens. HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here

HEROcoin Token Trading

HEROcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

