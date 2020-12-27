Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,896 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 228.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 12,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jay H. Shah bought 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 514,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,471.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Hersha Hospitality Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of NYSE HT opened at $8.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $14.81. The stock has a market cap of $311.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.81.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.80). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 51.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

