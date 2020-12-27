Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

HPE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Standpoint Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.37.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of -45.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.36. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $16.18.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $147,152.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,955.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $220,028.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,765 shares in the company, valued at $177,622.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,925,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,458,772,000 after purchasing an additional 17,729,828 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,735,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,009,483,000 after buying an additional 7,102,658 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,602,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,082,000 after buying an additional 1,338,886 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.7% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 44,626,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,153,000 after buying an additional 5,370,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,388,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,558,000 after buying an additional 2,281,861 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

