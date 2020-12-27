Hi Mutual Society Price Tops $0.0048 (HMC)

Hi Mutual Society (CURRENCY:HMC) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Hi Mutual Society has a total market cap of $1.95 million and $20,923.00 worth of Hi Mutual Society was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hi Mutual Society has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Hi Mutual Society token can now be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx and BigONE.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00046787 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00005318 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003736 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.80 or 0.00297476 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00030084 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003726 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00014952 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $556.82 or 0.02075615 BTC.

Hi Mutual Society Token Profile

Hi Mutual Society is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Hi Mutual Society’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,100,000 tokens. Hi Mutual Society’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hi Mutual Society is hms.io

Hi Mutual Society Token Trading

Hi Mutual Society can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hi Mutual Society directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hi Mutual Society should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hi Mutual Society using one of the exchanges listed above.

