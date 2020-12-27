Hiveterminal Token Trading 13.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. Hiveterminal Token has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $249.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. One Hiveterminal Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hiveterminal Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003670 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00126948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00019479 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.72 or 0.00631297 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.24 or 0.00155297 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.46 or 0.00321529 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00056906 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00085449 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token’s launch date was July 3rd, 2017. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net . Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net . The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com

Buying and Selling Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiveterminal Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hiveterminal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hiveterminal Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hiveterminal Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.