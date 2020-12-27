HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HMSY. SVB Leerink lowered HMS from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on HMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Guggenheim cut shares of HMS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of HMS from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of HMS from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.40.

Shares of HMSY opened at $36.51 on Wednesday. HMS has a fifty-two week low of $18.19 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.85, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. HMS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HMS will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMSY. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of HMS by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 120,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 51,057 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of HMS by 1.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 200,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in HMS by 1,135.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 157,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 145,113 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in HMS by 1.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of HMS during the third quarter valued at $1,430,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

