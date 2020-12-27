HOLD (HOLD) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.51 Million

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 27th. Over the last week, HOLD has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. HOLD has a total market cap of $2.51 million and approximately $1,950.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOLD token can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003787 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00126808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00019754 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.46 or 0.00634756 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00155746 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.37 or 0.00331184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00057219 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00085722 BTC.

HOLD Profile

HOLD launched on May 7th, 2018. HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ . The official website for HOLD is hold.co . HOLD’s official message board is medium.com/@HoldHQ

Buying and Selling HOLD

HOLD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOLD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOLD using one of the exchanges listed above.

