HOLD Market Capitalization Tops $2.39 Million (HOLD)

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. HOLD has a total market capitalization of $2.39 million and $1,856.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HOLD has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One HOLD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HOLD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003756 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00126868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00020039 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.21 or 0.00192586 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.28 or 0.00632819 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.22 or 0.00327987 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00057492 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00087863 BTC.

HOLD Profile

HOLD launched on May 7th, 2018. HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ . The official message board for HOLD is medium.com/@HoldHQ . The official website for HOLD is hold.co

Buying and Selling HOLD

HOLD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOLD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOLD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOLD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.