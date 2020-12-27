HOQU Price Down 13.1% Over Last Week (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. HOQU has a total market capitalization of $536,796.28 and $2.59 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HOQU has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HOQU token can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00045715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00005069 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003819 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.24 or 0.00294272 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00029595 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003812 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00015302 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

HOQU Profile

HQX is a token. It launched on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io

HOQU Token Trading

HOQU can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

