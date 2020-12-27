Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$2.37 Per Share

Analysts expect that Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) will announce ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Humana’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.44) and the highest is ($2.29). Humana posted earnings per share of $2.28 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 203.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humana will report full-year earnings of $18.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.60 to $18.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $21.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.40 to $21.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.27. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on HUM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $473.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.05.

Shares of HUM opened at $404.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $409.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $405.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Humana has a 52-week low of $208.25 and a 52-week high of $474.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total value of $1,963,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total transaction of $288,903.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,352.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,841,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,900,962,000 after acquiring an additional 403,026 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,882,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,056,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,293 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,720,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $711,913,000 after purchasing an additional 724,288 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 767,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $317,506,000 after purchasing an additional 63,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $279,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

