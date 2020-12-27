Hydro (HYDRO) Trading 20.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded up 25.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 27th. Hydro has a market capitalization of $2.44 million and approximately $211,627.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydro token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Upbit, IDEX and DEx.top. In the last week, Hydro has traded up 20.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hydro alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00047812 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005208 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003702 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.31 or 0.00296615 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00030029 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00014858 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $561.41 or 0.02073556 BTC.

Hydro Token Profile

Hydro (CRYPTO:HYDRO) is a token. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,046,612,734 tokens. Hydro’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi . The official website for Hydro is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro . The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Hydro Token Trading

Hydro can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, BitForex, Upbit, DEx.top, IDEX, Mercatox, BitMart, Bittrex, IDAX and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hydro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.