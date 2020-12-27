HyperCash Hits Market Cap of $29.55 Million (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. HyperCash has a market capitalization of $29.55 million and $8.83 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperCash coin can currently be bought for $0.66 or 0.00002420 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, Binance, OKEx and Kucoin. Over the last seven days, HyperCash has traded 28.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003674 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00125988 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00019452 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.92 or 0.00629266 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.96 or 0.00183943 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.87 or 0.00323487 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00056753 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00083889 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,955,371 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HyperCash is h.cash

HyperCash Coin Trading

HyperCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Binance, HitBTC, TOPBTC, Kucoin, Bithumb, Gate.io, Huobi, Coinnest, Bit-Z, OKEx, Allcoin, ZB.COM and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

