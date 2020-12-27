Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Icahn Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

IEP opened at $50.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a current ratio of 6.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.04. Icahn Enterprises has a 52-week low of $34.00 and a 52-week high of $69.10.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The conglomerate reported ($3.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($2.96). Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Research analysts forecast that Icahn Enterprises will post -8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is -152.96%.

In other Icahn Enterprises news, Director Brett Icahn purchased 202,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.32 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,024.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 202,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,024.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IEP. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 47.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,931,000 after purchasing an additional 91,345 shares during the period. Icahn Carl C boosted its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 213,591,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,534,349,000 after buying an additional 8,528,504 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 29,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 2.0% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 4.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, and home fashion businesses in the United States and Internationally. The company's Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.