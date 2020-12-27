IDEX Trading Down 6.7% Over Last 7 Days (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One IDEX token can currently be bought for $0.0350 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IDEX has a market capitalization of $19.72 million and $412,818.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IDEX has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003706 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00126962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00019493 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.82 or 0.00630638 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00155943 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.85 or 0.00326244 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00057163 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00084288 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX's launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 563,504,659 tokens.

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official website is idex.market . The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex

IDEX Token Trading

IDEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

