Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $50.40 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) will post $50.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.80 million to $52.30 million. Independent Bank reported sales of $46.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full year sales of $207.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $203.10 million to $213.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $185.23 million, with estimates ranging from $182.80 million to $187.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.41. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $58.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.90 million.

IBCP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Friday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Independent Bank from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBCP. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 10,633 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 248,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after buying an additional 21,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 261,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 31,351 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBCP traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.57. 36,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,013. Independent Bank has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $22.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $406.39 million, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.44 and a 200 day moving average of $15.01.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

