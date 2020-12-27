Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) versus ProUroCare Medical (OTCMKTS:PUMD) Head-To-Head Contrast

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) and ProUroCare Medical (OTCMKTS:PUMD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and ProUroCare Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovio Pharmaceuticals 1 5 3 0 2.22 ProUroCare Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Inovio Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.96%. Given Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Inovio Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than ProUroCare Medical.

Risk & Volatility

Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProUroCare Medical has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Inovio Pharmaceuticals and ProUroCare Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovio Pharmaceuticals -8,518.10% -78.17% -40.33% ProUroCare Medical N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inovio Pharmaceuticals and ProUroCare Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovio Pharmaceuticals $4.11 million 422.90 -$119.36 million ($1.16) -8.84 ProUroCare Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ProUroCare Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.3% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.3% of ProUroCare Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Inovio Pharmaceuticals beats ProUroCare Medical on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens. The company is involved in conducting and planning clinical studies of its DNA medicines for HPV-associated precancers, including cervical, vulvar, and anal dysplasia; HPV-associated cancers, including head and neck, cervical, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal; other HPV-associated disorders, such as recurrent respiratory papillomatosis; glioblastoma multiforme; prostate cancer; HIV; Ebola; Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS); Lassa fever; Zika virus; and the COVID-19 virus (coronavirus). Its partners and collaborators include ApolloBio Corp., AstraZeneca PLC or AstraZeneca, Beijing Advaccine Biotechnology Co., The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), GeneOne Life Science, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, the U.S. Defense Threat Reduction Agency's Medical CBRN Defense Consortium (MCDC), National Cancer Institute, National Institutes of Health, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Plumbline Life Sciences, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Roche/Genentech, the University of Pennsylvania, the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research, and The Wistar Institute. The company also has an agreement with Richter-Helm BioLogics GmbH & Co. KG to support investigational DNA vaccine INO-4800, which is currently in Phase I clinical testing for COVID-19; and a partnership with International Vaccine Institute and Seoul National University Hospital. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

About ProUroCare Medical

ProUroCare Medical Inc. engages in developing products for the detection and characterization of male urological prostate disease. It offers the ProUroScan System, a prostate imaging system that aids the physician in documenting abnormalities in the prostate that have been previously detected by a digital rectal exam. The company has licensing, development, and commercialization agreements with Artann Laboratories Inc. for its ProUroScan System. ProUroCare Medical Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

