Insula (ISLA) Market Capitalization Reaches $102,071.53

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Insula has a total market cap of $102,071.53 and $106.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insula token can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000619 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Insula has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Insula alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00005294 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00044055 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001957 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00020156 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004568 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003827 BTC.

About Insula

Insula (CRYPTO:ISLA) is a token. Insula’s total supply is 1,049,676 tokens and its circulating supply is 632,349 tokens. Insula’s official website is www.insulainvestments.com

Insula Token Trading

Insula can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insula directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insula should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insula using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insula Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insula and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.