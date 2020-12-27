Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate Fund (NYSEARCA:PSR) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate Fund (NYSEARCA:PSR) traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $85.42 and last traded at $85.42. 3,450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 13,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.83.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate Fund by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate Fund by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate Fund by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate Fund by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate Fund by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

